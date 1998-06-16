China Quiz (Easy Questions)



Myanmar (Burma)

Iran

Laos

India







2. There are two major rivers in China. One is the Yangtze, the other is the:



Honshui

Mekong

Tarim

Huang







3. What was the other name for Beijing, the capital of China?



Hong Kong

Shanghai

Peking



4. What is the official language of China?



Mandarin

Cantonese

Sichuanese





5. Which of the following presidents did NOT visit China?



Lyndon Johnson

Richard Nixon

Ronald Reagan

George Bush







6. The "Great Leap Forward," launched in 1958 by Mao Tse-tung, was:



A military plan

An economic plan

An Olympic athletic event

A Communist Party convention





7. In terms of land area, how does China rank among world countries?



Largest

Second largest

Third largest

Fourth largest





8. Tiananmen Square, the scene of a student uprising in 1989, is located in which city?



Nanning

Beijing

Shanghai

Hong Kong







9. The longest river in China is the:



Yan

Huang

Yangtze

Yong







10. The era of Chinese history known as the Cultural Revolution began in which year?



1953

1976

1966

1970







