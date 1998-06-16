China Quiz (Easy Questions)

Which country does NOT border with China?
2. There are two major rivers in China. One is the Yangtze, the other is the:
3. What was the other name for Beijing, the capital of China?
4.What is the official language of China?
5. Which of the following presidents did NOT visit China?
6. The "Great Leap Forward," launched in 1958 by Mao Tse-tung, was:
7. In terms of land area, how does China rank among world countries?
8. Tiananmen Square, the scene of a student uprising in 1989, is located in which city?
9. The longest river in China is the:
10. The era of Chinese history known as the Cultural Revolution began in which year?