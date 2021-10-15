Live

China launches crew for six-month mission aboard its space station

China has launched a three-person crew for a six-month mission aboard its space station. The mission aims to set a new record for the length of time spent in space by Chinese astronauts, as the country moves toward completing the orbiting structure.

China Space
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the crewed spaceship Shenzhou-13, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, is launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert, Oct. 16, 2021. Li Gang / AP

 
The Shenzhou-13 spaceship carrying the three astronauts was launched by a Long March-2F rocket at 12:25 a.m. local time Saturday. It is expected to complete docking with the Tianhe module within the next six hours, beginning the mission that will continue the work of the initial crew. Those crew members conducted two spacewalks and deployed a 10-meter (33-foot) mechanical arm before returning from their 90-day stay in mid-September.

The new crew includes two veterans of space travel. Pilot Zhai Zhigang, 55, and Wang Yaping, 41, the only woman on the mission, and Ye Guangfu, 41, who is making his first trip to space.  

First published on October 15, 2021 / 1:03 PM

