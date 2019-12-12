Chile air force plane still missing, but human remains and debris found at sea

A man stands next to a Chilean air force C-130 Hercules that searched the open sea between the southern tip of South America and Antarctic for another C-130 that disappeared with 38 people aboard, at Chabunco army base in Punta Arenas, Chile, December 11, 2019. JOEL ESTAY/GETTY

Punta Arenas, Chile — Rescuers have found human remains during the search for a Chilean air force plane that went missing en route to Antarctica with 38 people aboard, a provincial government leader said Wednesday. Search teams are combing waters off the southern tip of South America for any sign of the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, which disappeared late Monday.

Chile's military was yet to publicly announce the discovery but said earlier that search and rescue teams had recovered floating debris and personal items suspected to have come from the plane.

But Jose Fernandez, the governor of the sparsely populated Magallanes region in Chile's far south, said the air force had confirmed the find to him.

"They told us that they had found other airplane debris as well as human remains from those on board," Fernandez told reporters in provincial capital Punta Arenas, where many family members were gathering to be close to the rescue effort.

Relatives of people aboard the Chilean Air Force C-130 Hercules cargo plane that went missing in the sea between the southern tip of South America and Antarctica, arrive at Chabunco army base in Punta Arenas, Chile, December 11, 2019. JOEL ESTAY/GETTY

His comments came shortly after the air force issued a statement saying that, out of respect for family members, all information regarding remains would be "analyzed, validated and communicated" by the air force itself.

Earlier, the Chilean-flagged vessel Antarctic Endeavour located debris believed to be part of the plane's fuel tanks, Air Force Commander Eduardo Mosqueira told a press conference.

He added that the wreckage was located about 17 miles from the plane's last known position when it disappeared from radar screens at 6:13 p.m. (4:30 p.m. Eastern) Monday, on the way to Chile's Eduardo Frei base on the Antarctic coast.

Wreckage recovered so far would reach Punta Arenas "tomorrow or in the next few days," Mosqueira said.

Imágenes de los restos de esponja y la zona donde fueron encontrados. #FACh pic.twitter.com/ovjBUKcVpa — Fuerza Aérea de Chile (@FACh_Chile) December 11, 2019

A Brazilian navy vessel has also recovered suspected wreckage from the plane.

Search vessels and planes from the United States, Uruguay and Argentina were also combing nearly 385 square miles around the plane's last known position in the Drake Passage, a tempestuous body of water south of Cape Horn.

Mosqueira said earlier that a decision had been taken to widen the search zone after improved visibility and weather conditions.

Most of those on the missing plane are air force personnel, but also aboard were three people from the army, two from a private construction company and an official from a Chilean university.

Many of them were traveling to carry out logistical support tasks at the base, Chile's largest in the Antarctic.