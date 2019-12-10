Chilean Air Force plane disappears with 38 people on board, officials say

A Chilean Air Force cargo plane carrying 38 people disappeared Monday afternoon, the Chilean Air Force said in a statement. The Antarctica-bound plane departed at 4:55 p.m. local time from Punta Arenas, officials said, and lost contact with operators at 6:13 p.m. local time, approximately six hours from time of publication.

The Air Force said that the C-130 Hercules was carrying 17 crew members and 21 passengers. After the plane lost contact, officials launched a state of alert and dispatched a search and rescue team.

The plane was traveling to Antarctica to help maintain facilities at Base Presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva, a Chilean base on the northern tip of the continent, according to the statement.