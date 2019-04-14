Childish Gambino tells Coachella attendees to "put your phones down"

Donald Glover, also known as the rapper Childish Gambino, told Coachella attendees to "put your phones down" because he was "trying to give them something special." Glover headlined the opening night of the music festival on Friday night with a 90-minute performance.

"Put your phones down," Glover said. "This is not a concert. This is church. If you came here to hear your favorite song, you should go home and do that. If you came here to just take Instagram pictures and s***, you should go in the back and move right now. I want y'all to feel this."

Glover also paid tribute to his late father and rapper Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle, according to Pitchfork.

The two-weekend festival kicked off Friday. Other performers included Janelle Monae, Diplo, K-pop superstars Blackpink and more.