Child Abuse Links

There is an enormous amount of information about child abuse on the Web. The range of topics -- statistics, prevention tips, local contacts, studies, organizations -- can be overwhelming. Here are some good places to start.

The National Committee to Prevent Child Abuse : This site offers parents and caregivers a wealth of resources: facts, statistics, and parental tips about child abuse and abuse prevention methods. There's also a list of ways individuals can help.

The National Clearinghouse on Child Abuse and Neglect Information : A national resource on the prevention, identification, and treatment of child abuse and neglect. The site has a database with 24,000 documents on child abuse, including information on prevention programs around the country.

The Child Abuse Prevention Network : Created by the Cornell University Family Life Development Center, this site is aimed primarily at social workers and other child care professionals, but also has information that is useful to the lay person. It also has an excellent list of other useful sites, among them the National Data Archive on Child Abuse and Neglect, which is also sponsored by Cornell.

The Children's Bureau: Part of the Department of Health and Human Resources : This organization focuses on child abuse. The site has statistics and answers to frequently asked questions concerning abuse. It also has a list of toll-free phone numbers all over the country for reporting child abuse, as well as the addresses, phone numbers, and contacts at every state's child abuse prevention office.

The Department of Health and Human Services : The DHHS's site has information and statistics on child abuse, as well as a searchable archive.

The Center for Children and Families : This site offers visitors the Safechild Handbook, which gives a summary of the effects, causes, and signs of child abuse, as well as ways to prevent it.

Child Sexual Abuse: Sponsored by the Sexual Assault Crisis Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, the site has an extensive guide to observing signs of child sexual abuse. It also has information on what to do when you see signs of abuse, and how to help your child deal with the issue.

Written by David Kohn and Lorie Kulikowski