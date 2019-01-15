How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots in AFC championship game

The most anticipated rematch of the year unfolds Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) take on the New England Patriots (11-5) in Arrowhead Stadium. The AFC Championship kicks off at 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS.

It's the battle of two potent offenses and two mastermind head coaches, but the biggest storyline is likely between both signal callers. Patrick Mahomes, a second year quarterback who stands alone as the frontrunner to win MVP, is up against Tom Brady, arguably the best quarterback to put on an NFL uniform.

How to watch the AFC Championship

Teams: Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots



Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots Date: Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019



Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET



6:40 p.m. ET Where: Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium



Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium TV: CBS — click here



CBS — Live stream: CBS All Access



Preview

The last time these two teams faced off in October, the Patriots defeated the Chiefs 43-40. The Patriots survived the shootout because Brady did what he does best: leading his team up the field with under a minute left to set up kicker Stephen Gostkowski for the game-winning field goal as time expired.

This time around, the Patriots will need to find away to slow down the Chiefs high-powered offense. They had no answer for Mahomes or the speedy Tyreek Hill, who torched the Patriots secondary for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Odds

The Chiefs are 3-point favorites to win Sunday's matchup, the first time in 68 playoff games that Brady and coach Bill Belichick are underdogs. The over/under is 57.5.

After the Patriots shredded the Los Angeles Chargers 41-28, Brady seemed to enjoy playing the underdog card when asked about facing the Chiefs. "It'll be a good game. They're a good team. We played them earlier this year. Everybody thinks we suck and that we can't win any games. We'll see. It'll be a good game," Brady said.