Chicharito's goal lifts Mexico over South Korea 2-1 in World Cup

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia -- The criticism of Mexico's national team heading into the World Cup was loud and scathing. The answer has been emphatic. The Mexicans won their second straight match at the tournament, beating South Korea 2-1 Saturday to move ever closer to a spot in the round of 16.

"We didn't listen to the criticism," said Javier Hernandez who is known by his nickname Chicharito. He was one of the scorers against South Korea. "It was just noise."

Mexico opened its World Cup by upsetting defending champion Germany 1-0. A second victory on Saturday gives it six points and a chance to win Group F on Wednesday when the team faces Sweden.

CHICHARITO GETS HIS GOAL! pic.twitter.com/i6ougYi1Sc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

"We want the Mexican people to enjoy this. We are going to enjoy it," Hernandez said. "But as of tomorrow we will be working hard thinking about Sweden and regardless of the results of the matches against Germany and South Korea, we are going to go out there to get the three points."

Hernandez and Carlos Vela scored a goal each at Rostov Arena. Vela converted from the penalty spot in the 26th minute after Jang Hyun-soo handled the ball while trying to stop a cross from Andres Guardado.