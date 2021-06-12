Live

Watch CBSN Live

1 killed, 9 injured in shooting on Chicago's South Side, police say

/ CBS News

One woman was killed and nine others were wounded after a shooting on Chicago's South Side early Saturday morning, police say. 

Police are looking for two shooters they say are responsible for killing the woman, a 29-year-old, in the Chatham neighborhood just after 2 a.m., CBS Chicago reports.

"I looked down, and next thing I know I hear a 'bop bop bop' and looked up at the crowd and saw people scattering," witness Eboni Watson said. "Then I seen like two people hit the floor."

Watson caught the shooting on camera during a Facebook Live she started seconds before the first shot went off. 

She said this time last year she herself was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

"At that moment I just thought about when I got shot, and when I got shot I covered up a child. So my instant thing was to make sure that baby was safe, but this time I'm not going to lie I didn't think about nobody else. It was more so my sake."

At least two dozen officers were at the crime scene Saturday morning. 

First published on June 12, 2021 / 9:26 AM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.