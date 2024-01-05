Chicago's Puerto Rican community celebrates Three Kings Day Chicago's Puerto Rican community celebrates Three Kings Day 01:55

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dia de los Reyes -- Three Kings Day -- Epiphany.

There are many names for the holiday celebrated across cultures marking the moment the three kings brought gifts to baby Jesus.

For many Latinos, it's also the end of the holiday season.

But CBS2's Sara Machi found out the traditions carry new meaning this year in Humboldt Park.

Inside the Puerto Rican Culture Center during the holiday season still dances along. Volunteers, wrapping presents ahead of the Three Kings Day gift giveaway for kids.

It's a yearly celebration centered around the Three Kings meeting Jesus with gifts.

"Only in Puerto Rico do you reference the three wise men as saints and that is because they are deeply rooted in the Puerto Rican imaginary."

PRCC executive Director Jose Lopez pointed out that the Puerto Rican wise men are always on horseback, three travelers full of symbolism.

"These are amazing moments that speak to us precisely about something that is so human, which is the process of human immigration and migration," Lopez said. "Some people who are marginalized and some people who are not... are in continuous flux, and we should be speaking about how do we welcome the strangers to our home?"

A lesson Lopez said they will pass out, along with the gifts, this weekend.

The toys will end up here one block over from the PRCC on Division Street for the giveaway from noon until two on Saturday.

Organizers say it is first come first serve, and they expect more than 1000 kids to come through.