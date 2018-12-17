Two Chicago police officers killed by train

Two police officers in Chicago were killed Monday after being hit by commuter train, police said. The officers were identified as Conrad Gary, 31, and Eduardo Marmolejo, 37.

Police said the officers were investigating a call of shots fired when they were hit by the passing train, CBS Chicago reports.

Witnesses told CBS Chicago they saw the police chase then heard the screech of the train coming to a stop.

Police say a weapon has been recovered and a person of interest is being questioned at the site where the two newly appointed officers "lost their lives protecting their community from a gunman."

"We've lost two young men, both fathers," Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said. "This holiday will never be the same. Those two families, all our hearts are with them."

According to a CBS Chicago employee on the train, the power went off, and a visibly shaken conductor told riders there was an emergency and an investigation is being conducted.

Train workers could be seen on the tracks with flashlights.

Police the conducted interviews with passengers on board.

An officer on the scene said this was not an intentional act, but would not give more information.

Gary had only been on the job for 18 months, while Marmolejo had been on the job for two years.