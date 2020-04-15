More than 50 cars involved in pileup on icy Chicago expressway; 14 hospitalized

Overnight snow and ice led to a massive crash on Chicago's Kennedy Expressway early Wednesday morning. According to the Chicago Fire Department, more than 50 vehicles piled up due to the treacherous conditions.

The fire department tweeted just before 6:00 a.m. that "low traction" on the expressway had caused a major pileup. Soon after, the department shared that it had dispatched 12 ambulances to the site.

In all, 14 people involved in the crash were transported to hospitals, and another 45 were evaluated or treated at the scene. None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to the fire department.

Latest update on Kennedy crashes. 14 patients transported to St.Mary, St Joseph and Northwestern Memorial. None of the injuries are listed as life threatening. 32 other patients were treated and opted not to be transported. CFD estimates nearly 60 vehicles involved pic.twitter.com/c4hWmGeg3C — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 15, 2020

The National Weather Service in Chicago warned that "slick roads" would be possible throughout the morning due to an increase in snow coverage and intensity before daybreak. In response to the pile-up, NWS Chicago said that people should avoid travel if they can.

"Conditions on roadways are EXTREMELY hazardous this morning! If you don't have to travel, you should avoid it early this morning. There are bad accidents all over the expressways! Nearly every bridge is icy!," the NWS wrote on Twitter.

NWS said that the snow caused "major accidents all over," leading multiple interstates to be closed across northeast Illinois. "Roads are wet, people driving quickly, then suddenly hitting snow/ice covered bridges/overpasses and losing control," it wrote on Twitter.

According to the NWS, while the early morning snow is tapering off, bridges and overpasses will still be slick. The fire department warned that the icy conditions would continue to cause problems throughout the day.

"Numerous accidents still be reported due to low traction around the city," the department wrote on Twitter. "Do not use Kennedy at this time. Be aware of low traction on all expressways and some surface streets."

The two lanes on the expressway's inbound side where the accident took place remain closed, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Traffic on the expressway's outbound lanes has resumed, CBS Chicago reports.