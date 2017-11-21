Chicago cop Marco Proano, who shot at stolen car full of black teens, sentenced

The former Chicago police officer who fired several shots into a stolen car full of teenagers four years ago has been sentenced to five years in prison, reports CBS Chicago.

U.S. District Court Judge Gary Feinerman on Monday said while Marco Proano may have been wearing a police uniform at the time of the shooting, he was the one bringing the chaos and violence.

Proano fired 16 shots at the car carrying six African-Americans in December 2013, authorities said. Two were wounded as the car sped away from him. The shooting was caught on video and became the centerpiece at Proano's trial.

His defense attorney painted Proano as a victim of growing anti-police sentiment and asked for supervised release. Proano told the judge he didn't set out that night to hurt anyone.

In August, jurors found Proano guilty of two civil-rights violations. Prosecutors maintained Proano used unreasonable force.

The 42-year-old former officer is expected to report for federal prison in January. He has a wife and three children.