Police: Boy, 3, accidentally shot 9-year-old cousin in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Chicago Police say a three-year-old boy accidentally shot his 9-year-old cousin in the arm with a gun he'd found in a residence. Police say the girl is in good condition in a nearby hospital.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the shooting happened Saturday morning on the city's West side. The girl's parents took her to a local hospital, CBS Chicago reports. Authorities say her condition was stabilized.

Police have confirmed that the shooting occurred but they have not provided details. Nor did they release any information about the weapon the child used.