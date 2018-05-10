CBSN
By Caroline Linton CBS News May 10, 2018, 8:12 PM

Car crashes into New York City deli, injuring 6

A car crashed into a New York City deli on May 10, 2018.

Six people were injured when a car crashed into a New York City deli, the FDNY said. All six injuries were non-life-threatening, and the victims were all taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

