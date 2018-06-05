FBI agent whose gun accidentally went off in nightclub identified

The off-duty FBI agent whose weapon discharged at a Denver nightclub has been identified as Chase Bishop of the bureau's Washington Field Office, law enforcement sources told CBS News. Bishop was apparently on a personal trip in Denver when his weapon went off Sunday after he did flip while dancing, wounding another person in the leg.

The name of the victim has not yet been released but authorities said he is expected to be OK.

CBS Denver reports that Bishop was taken to the Denver Police Department headquarters and later released to an FBI supervisor. Possible charges are pending lab results to determine whether alcohol was a factor, along with forensic evidence.

The FBI is conducting an internal investigation into the incident. Among the options are termination, suspension or reprimand.

Witnesses at the city's Mile High Spirits Tasting Room said they heard the victim shouting for help as paramedics rushed to the scene.

"I go out to have a good time and dance with friends and someone gets shot five feet from me," Cara Chancellor told CBS Denver. "It was surprising and it was shocking. When the paramedics came they flooded the place, shooed us out, turned off the music … people were crying."

The nightclub later issued a statement saying that the agent was carrying the loaded firearm without their knowledge, "in violation of our rules." They said they were praying for the victim and that he could "enjoy complimentary drinks forever."

CBS News' Pat Milton and Andy Triay contributed to this report.