Live

Watch CBSN Live

17-year-old arrested after racist threats close schools in Charlottesville, Virginia

/ CBS/AP

A 17-year-old boy who made racist threats that closed schools in Charlottesville, Virginia, for two days has been arrested, police said. Charlottesville police said in a statement that they arrested the unidentified teen Friday.

He faces a felony charge of threatening to commit serious bodily harm on school property. He's also charged with a misdemeanor count of harassment by computer.

Charlottesville police said the threat targeted Charlottesville High School. The Washington Post said images circulating online referred to an anonymous messaging board and threatened to attack students of color.

Charlottesville was the site of a white nationalist rally in 2017. A 32-year-old counter protester was fatally struck by a car.

First published on March 22, 2019 / 1:03 PM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.