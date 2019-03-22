17-year-old arrested after racist threats close schools in Charlottesville, Virginia

A 17-year-old boy who made racist threats that closed schools in Charlottesville, Virginia, for two days has been arrested, police said. Charlottesville police said in a statement that they arrested the unidentified teen Friday.

He faces a felony charge of threatening to commit serious bodily harm on school property. He's also charged with a misdemeanor count of harassment by computer.

Charlottesville police said the threat targeted Charlottesville High School. The Washington Post said images circulating online referred to an anonymous messaging board and threatened to attack students of color.

Charlottesville was the site of a white nationalist rally in 2017. A 32-year-old counter protester was fatally struck by a car.