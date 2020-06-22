Police say several people shot and some hit by vehicles in Charlotte

At least two people are dead and a dozen others wounded or injured after numerous people were shot and some hit by vehicles early Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina, reports CBS affiliate WBTV. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it all started with a call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, there were hundreds of people at the scene, where what police called an "impromptu block party" was being held, culminating Juneteenth weekend celebrations. Photos showed bunches of balloons on the ground.

Suddenly, shots went off, according to police. Nine people were hit and two of them were confirmed dead. The other seven were brought to hospitals. Police added that there were signs of multiple shooters.

The scene in Charlotte, North Carolina early on June 22, 2020 where, police said, multiple people were shot and some hit by vehicles. WBTV

Then, five people trying to flee the scene were hit by vehicles, police said. They said they think one person hit by a vehicle was one of the gunshot victims who died.

Medics told WBTV five, possibly six people had life-threatening wounds or injuries.

No suspects were in custody.

Later, several media members were pushed or hit and cameras were knocked over, WBTV reported. Police tried to calm things down.

One WBTV reporter described it all as a "very hectic scene."

There were more than 20 CMPD vehicles there as well as multiple medic and fire units.

Emotions ran high as family members began arriving, WBTV observed.

Witnesses said the Juneteenth celebrations were peaceful. Some people told WBTV they saw drivers speeding and doing donuts in the road, even street racing. Police didn't confirm any connection to street racing.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.