2 killed in helicopter crash near North Carolina interstate, police say

2 people killed in helicopter crash in North Carolina, officials say

A helicopter crashed on the side of an interstate highway in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday, killing two people.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said two people died but provided few additional details about the crash, or what caused it. Police Chief Johnny Jennings said at a news conference that no other vehicles were involved, as the helicopter landed just off of I-77.

The aftermath of the crash was captured by highway traffic camera footage, which showed police cars crowded around the crash site. Police said the southbound lanes, which were otherwise empty, of I-77 near Nations Ford Road would remain closed "for an extended period of time" in an update shared to Twitter.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the helicopter, a Robinson R44, crashed at around 12:20 p.m. local time with two people on board. Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, with the later agency in charge of the probe and future public updates.

"Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents," the FAA statement said, adding that the helicopter's registration number will be released on its website roughly one business day after investigators verify it at the scene.