Charlie Brown holiday specials will not air on TV for the first time in decades – they'll be on Apple TV+

For the first time in nearly six decades, the Charlie Brown holiday specials will not be broadcast on television. Instead, the Peanuts are heading to Apple TV+.

Each year, local stations announce the much-anticipated airdates of the iconic Charlie Brown Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas specials. The trifecta of animated specials has aired on ABC for the past 20 years, according to Vulture. Before that, they aired on CBS.

Families can still continue the tradition of watching Charlie Brown around the holidays – but it will be a bit different this year.

Apple TV+ announced this week it has made a deal with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions to stream the specials, including "A Charlie Brown Christmas" (1965), "Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" (1973) and "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" (1966).

Apple TV+ will also be getting new originals featuring the "Peanuts" characters.

In a statement to CBS News, a rep for Apple confirmed that the specials will only be available on Apple TV+. Each will be available for free for a short period of time. Then, "Peanuts" fans will have to pay to watch Charlie Brown, Snoopy and their friends.

The Halloween special, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," was expected to begin streaming globally on Apple TV+ on October 19, and will be available for free from October 30 until November 1, Apple said in its press release.

"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" will be available on November 18, and free to watch from November 25 until November 27.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" will be available for free from December 11 until December 13.