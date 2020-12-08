Watch Live: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker gives update amid calls for more COVID-19 restrictions

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is giving a COVID-19 update Tuesday as he comes under mounting pressure from public health experts and municipal leaders to do more to control a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases. He is expected to discuss reopening guidelines during his 1 p.m. press conference.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy are expected to join Baker for the update at the State House, CBS Boston reports.

How to watch Baker's COVID-19 update today

What: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker gives COVID-19 update

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker gives COVID-19 update Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Massachusetts State House — Boston, Massachusetts

Massachusetts State House — Boston, Massachusetts Online stream: Live on CBSN Boston in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Massachusetts is in the midst of a coronavirus surge. More than 1,500 people were hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness as of Monday, an increase of 100 since Sunday.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said in a tweet over the weekend that while he has defended Baker's response in the past, he's "aghast" at the lack of action over the past six weeks and called for tighter restrictions.

"Over the last six weeks it's become very clear that we are heading towards a really bad surge of infections ... and the response from the governor's office has been wholly inadequate," he said.

Baker suggested at a news conference Monday that more restrictions may be on the way. The state also announced it is postponing elective inpatient hospital procedures amid a "rapid increase" in cases.

