New technology being unveiled at CES in Las Vegas this week

New technology aimed at making life easier is being unveiled this week in Las Vegas at the massive trade show CES. More than 4,500 companies, including startups and industry powerhouses, will showcase their new products.

Here's a look at some of the technology being introduced:

Heatbox: a self-heating lunchbox that uses steam innovation and smart technology

wayzn: a device that can open doors for dogs when owners aren't home

Apollo wristband: a wristband that can help your body deal with stress by facilitating focus, sleep, energy and more

Toyota city of the future prototype: a prototype of a fully connected ecosystem powered by hydrogen fuel cells, called the Woven City