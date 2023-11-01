House to consider censure resolutions targeting Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rashida Tlaib

Washington — The House will consider whether to punish two of its most polarizing lawmakers on Wednesday, with members of both parties trading accusations regarding controversial statements made by GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Both lawmakers are the target of separate censure resolutions, a type of formal reprimand for conduct that falls short of warranting expulsion from Congress. The House is set to vote Wednesday evening on whether to "table," or kill, the measures. The prospects for either resolution were unclear ahead of the votes.

Dueling censure resolutions

Last week, Greene introduced a resolution to censure Tlaib over her criticism of Israel, accusing the Michigan Democrat of "antisemitic activity, sympathizing with terrorist organizations and leading an insurrection" at a House office building.

After the deadly terror attacks by Hamas in Israel earlier this month and the subsequent Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, hundreds of protesters demonstrated at the Cannon House Office Building on Oct. 18 calling for a cease-fire in the Hamas-controlled territory. U.S. Capitol Police estimated 300 protesters were arrested and said three people were charged with assaulting officers.

Capitol Police said protesters entered the building legally through visitor security checkpoints and were permitted to gather, but protests aren't allowed inside. The demonstration was far from an "insurrection," as Greene's resolution portrays it.

Greene also cited a number of statements Tlaib has made in support of Palestinians and that were critical of the Israeli government.

"Tlaib must be censured for her radical support of Hamas terrorists and hatred of our ally Israel," the Georgia Republican wrote Wednesday on X.

Tlaib, the House's only Palestinian American, said in a statement that Greene's "unhinged resolution is deeply Islamophobic and attacks peaceful Jewish anti-war advocates."

In retaliation for the resolution against Tlaib, Democratic Rep. Becca Balint of Vermont filed a resolution of her own to censure Greene. Balint's measure accuses Greene of making repeated racist, antisemitic and xenophobic statements and stoking conspiracy theories.

In a statement Thursday, Balint said Greene's resolution "is an overt Islamophobic attack" on Tlaib.

"Her resolution is riddled with lies," the statement said. "It's bigoted. It's dangerous. This kind of rhetoric fans the flames of hate and fear at a time when Muslim Americans are already facing increased threats and violence."

Balint's measure said Greene has "repeatedly fanned the flames of racism, antisemitism, LGBTQ hate speech, Islamophobia, anti-Asian hate, xenophobia, and other forms of hatred."

Greene mocked Balint for an impassioned speech she gave on the House floor calling for her censure.

"Slow down and breathe a little Becca," she said on X. "Geez and they call me a conspiracy theorist."