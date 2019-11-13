Celine Dion shares her favorite meal and what TV show she's binge-watching

Five-time Grammy winner Celine Dion is hitting the road after wrapping up her Las Vegas residency over the summer. The Courage World Tour marks the singer's first U.S. tour in more than a decade.

In an interview that will air Thursday, November 14, on "CBS This Morning," co-host Gayle King caught up with Dion in Cleveland, the tour's first U.S. stop, and got rare backstage access at her show. Dion said she felt "so happy" as she got off stage.

"It doesn't matter where you are. It doesn't matter how long you've been doing it because every time you do it, you have to do it like it's the first time. And that's the way it feels," Dion said.

Watch the video above to find out Dion's favorite song to perform live, the TV show she's binge-watched recently and her favorite meal.

Tune in Thursday, November 14, to watch Dion's conversation with King on "CBS This Morning," which airs 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET/PT on CBS.