A "Titanic" musical with Celine Dion songs is coming to New York

A new musical about the Titanic, featuring Celine Dion songs – and a character based on the pop icon – is coming to New York. "Titanique," produced by Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price, is set to star Broadway actress Marla Mindelle as Celine Dion, who narrates the stage send-up of the 1997 movie "Titanic."

The musical will include performances of Dion's hits "My Heart Will Go On," "All By Myself" and "To Love You More."

"Titanique" is a "musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest," according to a press release.

"Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog."

Mindelle, who starred in "Sister Act" on Broadway and in Netflix's "Special," is joined by Constantine Rousouli, who co-authored the show and will play Jack, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in the original film.

Fellow Broadway actress Alex Ellis will play Rose, portrayed by Kate Winslet in the movie. Other characters include Frankie Grande as Victor Garber and Jaye Alexander as The Iceberg.

Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price, who also worked on "Jagged Little Pill" and "Oklahoma!" is producing the show. Tye Blue is set to direct. The pair co-wrote the show with Rousouli.

The "strictly limited engagement" will begin previews off-Broadway on June 14, 2022, and is set to open on June 23. The show, is set to run at the Asylum Theater through September 25.

It is unclear if Dion herself is involved in the musical. CBS News has reached out to Dion's record labels for comment and is awaiting response.

Dion recently canceled the North American leg of her "Courage World Tour" due to her ongoing recovery from serious health issues. The shows were rescheduled from 2020, when the pandemic began and thwarted the tour.

However, Dion "recently has been treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing, and her recovery is taking longer than she hoped," according to a press release. "Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition."