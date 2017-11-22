Celebrities share memories of David Cassidy on Twitter

David Cassidy's death prompted an outpouring of emotional tributes on Twitter. Celebrities, including former colleagues, wrote about their memories of the late singer and actor.

The teen heartthrob star of the 1970s hit "The Partridge Family," Cassidy went on to have a long show business career, although he battled alcoholism later in life. He died at age 67, surrounded by family, his publicist said Tuesday.

Cassidy's nephew Jack tweeted, "I don't think I'm alone in saying that we will all miss him."

"Partridge Family" co-star Danny Bonaduce said Cassidy was "as kind to me as any real brother could ever be."

I️ have known, loved, and admired David Cassidy for 48 out of my 58 years. He has been as kind to me as any real brother could ever be. We’ve been through a lot together and he was always there for me. This loss is huge. RIP my dear friend. pic.twitter.com/eKdRyAuW2B — Danny Bonaduce (@TheDoochMan) November 22, 2017

Other former child stars of the same era remembered Cassidy's warmth. Maureen McCormick of "The Brady Bunch" said Cassidy was always "so kind and sweet" to her, and confessed, "Deep down I dreamt of being a Partridge."

So very sad to hear of David Cassidy passing away💔 He was always so kind and sweet to me. Our shows were both on Friday nights and deep down I dreamt of being a Partridge. His memory and love will live on in my ❤️forever. Love you David. Prayers to his family🙏🏼 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) November 22, 2017

Jimmy Osmond, who launched his singing career in the 1970s and appeared with his siblings on "Donny & Marie," said he was grateful to have worked with Cassidy.

So sad to hear of the passing of my friend #DavidCassidy. I'm grateful we had one last time working together at my theater - he did an amazing show w/what was one of his last gigs. RIP my friend, see you on the other side. — Jimmy Osmond (@jimmyosmond) November 22, 2017

Several female stars confessed that Cassidy was their childhood crush. Dana Delany posted a clip of the time she got to sing "I Think I Love You" with Cassidy.

If my 16 yr old self ever knew he would sing that song to me....

PS: apologies to David Cassidyhttps://t.co/vOrBR5jSJj — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) November 22, 2017

My first ever heart throb , as a young girl I had a poster of David Cassidy right above my bed .… https://t.co/iEQKtlKcu5 — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) November 22, 2017

No! Too young. Oh man. So sad😢. Mind flooding with childhood memories. Had such a huge crush on #DavidCassidy - Watched every episode of #ThePartridgeFamily. My condolences to his family, friends & fellow fans. https://t.co/vYflNpphMp — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) November 22, 2017

So sad to hear about the passing of #DavidCassidy! 😔As a kid, I had the BIGGEST crush on both him & @shaunpcassidy! The Cassidy bros will always have a special place in my heart.

❤️ My thoughts go out to their family & loved one. 🙏🙌#RIPDavidCassidy #fanforever❤️ — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) November 22, 2017

Corey Feldman said Cassidy inspired him to pursue a career in acting and singing.

RIP DAVID CASSIDY: AS A 7 YR OLD, MY 1ST INTRO 2 POP MUSIC, WAS AS A FAN OF HIS YOUNG BROTHER SHAWN. I LOVED THE HARDY BOYS, & THE PARTRIDGE FAMILY, & BECAME A BIG FAN OF THEM. IN AN AGE OF HOLLYWOOD WHERE BEING A TRIPLE THREAT MEANT U HAD MULTIPLE TALENTS, DAVID BROKE THE MOLD! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 22, 2017

Bryan Cranston and Julie Benz tweeted fond memories of working with him. Cranston called him an "exceptional person & talent."

RIP David Cassidy. I directed him on an episode of #MalcolmIntheMiddle. He was such an exceptional person & talent. https://t.co/oTGqXsCfhp pic.twitter.com/EF1BjIStU3 — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) November 22, 2017

Sad to hear about the passing of David Cassidy. He produced a tv series I was in years ago and was always very kind and sweet. Love to his family and fans. Rest In Peace. ❤ — Julie Benz (@juliebenz) November 22, 2017

Other stars praised the kindness and vocal talent of "the biggest heartthrob of the 70s."

My condolences to the Cassidy family. I knew #DavidCassidy & saw him a couple of yrs ago. He was extremely talented. May God rest his soul. — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) November 22, 2017

I was very sad to read of the loss of David Cassidy. My family and I send much love to his family, friends & many fans. https://t.co/KtrqRB6ZCW — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) November 22, 2017

so sad to hear of the passing of david cassidy... he was always so kind to me - such a pleasure to have had him on my show... sending love and prayers to his family... R.I.P. friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tsFkNiJzFc — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) November 22, 2017

Sad to learn David Cassidy has died. Like his father Jack he had great talent, and a complicated life. Condolences to his wonderful family. — Larry King (@kingsthings) November 22, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of David Cassidy ... part of a musical legacy via his role as "Keith Partridge" that brought music and laughter into the homes of millions ... 🎼🙏🕊️ pic.twitter.com/tgj1IXkUBt — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) November 22, 2017

2nd song for the night: “ I Think I Love You” by David Cassidy 🙏🏻RIP sweetheart. — Carnie Wilson (@CarnieWilson) November 22, 2017

R.I.P. David Cassidy from the Partridge Family — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) November 22, 2017

RIP David Cassidy.

Teen superstar, troubled adult & lovely but very complex man.

This was my heart-rending interview with him in 2014 about his lengthy battle with alcohol addiction. He says it all, with courage, honesty & humour. https://t.co/uOHIo1EoK3 pic.twitter.com/D7MRV2HSPs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 22, 2017

HEARTBREAKING NEWS FOR US TIGER BEAT AFICIONADOS: David Cassidy, ‘Partridge Family’ Star, Dies at 67 https://t.co/FoHDG4zZ90 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 22, 2017

RIP David Cassidy - OG Teen Idol. pic.twitter.com/hsf6KcmlnV — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) November 22, 2017

Long before there was cable TV and the internet, he was the epitome of a rock star. Sending love and our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. The world lost a true icon and good human being tonight. Rest in power #DavidCassidy. #RIP pic.twitter.com/DuR8s5HpuK — Nickelback (@Nickelback) November 22, 2017

When I think on it David Cassidy was the first real bona fide Teen Idol I remember seeing in colour on Brit TV in the 70's — Marc Almond (@MarcAlmond) November 22, 2017

David Cassidy was the biggest heartthrob of the 70s. Every boy wanted to look like him. His voice was like silk. So sad he has gone. I watched his struggles. Prayers for his family and fans. R.I.P https://t.co/Y0HIS8GKO0 — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) November 22, 2017

So sad to hear about #DavidCassidy. This photo is from when he surprised me at my apartment for my talk show in 2012. He was such a part of my childhood and if you’re close to my age and a woman, probably yours too. Sending sympathy to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/dQB8ps16M1 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) November 22, 2017

I met #DavidCassidy on a talk show once. They were determined to have him sing "I think I love you." He told me he wanted to play one of his new songs instead, but eventually he capitulated because he wanted everyone to be happy. We all sang along and we were. 💔 — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) November 22, 2017

Cassidy said in February that he was suffering from dementia.

"I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming," he told People magazine about his diagnosis. His mother had suffered from the disease.