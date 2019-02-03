Former MMA fighter facing murder charges escapes from prisoner van at McDonald's

A former MMA fighter facing three pending murder charges escaped Sunday from a transport van in Texas while it was stopped at a McDonald's, police said. A manhunt is underway for Cedric Joseph Marks, who authorities said is considered "extremely dangerous."

Cedric Marks. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Marks, 44, was being transported from Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Bell County in Texas, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. He was wanted for questioning in connection with a burglary with intent to commit another felony. He also faces warrants for murders, though authorities did not identify all of the victims. The Houston Chronicle reported one victim is a former girlfriend of Marks', who met him on Tinder and had a restraining order against him.

Police said Marks was with nine other prisoners and two guards in a van run by Texas Prisoner Transport Services, a private company. He escaped while the van was at a McDonald's in Conroe, and was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit and restraints. Authorities are investigating how he managed to get free.

Marks was once a professional fighter with the MMA who went by the nickname "Spiderman." His most recent fight was in September 2018, according to the MMA site Tapology. He also worked as a trainer at a gym in Killeen, Texas, several years ago.