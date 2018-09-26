CBS News September 26, 2018, 9:33 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: September 26, 2018

Drake performs onstage at the 2015 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California on April 12, 2015.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Trouble Is a Friend" – Lenka

"Tricky" – Fitz and The Tantrums

"Smooth Criminal" – Michael Jackson

"All I Want" – Toad The Wet Sprocket

"Ready to Start" – Arcade Fire

"Pompeii" – Bastille

"Closer" – Ne-Yo

"Are You Gonna Be My Girl" – Jet

"Live Forever" – Oasis

"Change The World" – Eric Clapton

"What You Know" – Two Door Cinema Club

"You Keep Me Hangin' On – The Supremes

"Upside Down" – Jack Johnson

"What's My Name" – Rihanna, Drake

"Started From The Bottom" – Drake

"Come" – Jain

"Tongue Tied" - Grouplove

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More CBS This Morning

Latest from CBS News