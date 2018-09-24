"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: September 24, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Float On" – Modest Mouse

"Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard" – Paul Simon

"Without Me" – Eminem

"Swing, Swing" – The All-American Rejects

"I'm Ready" – AJR

"Respect" – Aretha Franklin

"Know No Better" – Major Lazer, Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, Quavo

"Shut Up And Drive" – Rihanna

"Bust A Move" – Young MC

"Power" – Bastille

"In Your Eyes" – Peter Gabriel

"Don't Stop Me Now" – Queen

"London Calling" – The Clash

"Good Life" – OneRepublic

"Life is a Highway" – Rascal Flatts

"Hollywood Swinging" – Kool & The Gang

"Hustler" – Zayde Wolf

"Check It Out" – Oh The Larceny

"Shake" – The Head and the Heart