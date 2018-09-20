"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: September 19, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Not Enough Time" – INXS

"Rescue Me" – Fontella Bass

"Something To Talk About" – Bonnie Raitt

"I'm Coming Out" – Diana Ross

"Give A Little Bit" – The Goo Goo Dolls

"Don't Go" – Guster

"We Take Care of Our Own" – Bruce Springsteen

"Alone On The Sea" – Steel Train

"Wherever is Your Heart" – Brandi Carlile

"Odds Are" – Barenaked Ladies

"Viva La Vida" – Coldplay

"Elastic Heart" - Sia

"Work It Out" – Knox Hamilton

"Freedom" – Pharrell Willliams

"Tightrope" – Janelle Monae, Big Boi

"Dark Blue" – Jack's Mannequin

"Coming Home (Oregon)" – Mat Kearney

"On Top Of The World" – Imagine Dragons