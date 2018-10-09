"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: October 9, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Rather Be" – Clean Bandit, Jess Glynne

"Confident" – Demi Lovato

"Need You Now" – Lady Antebellum

"Whenever, Wherever" – Shakira

"Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)" – Marvin Gaye

"Feel Right" – Mark Ronson, Mystikal

"Rock with You" – Michael Jackson

"No Rain" – Blind Melon

"Do the Evolution" – Pearl Jam

"Bad Blood" – Taylor Swift

"Space Oddity" – David Bowie

"Heaven Is A Place On Earth" – Belinda Carlisle

"Home" – Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros

"Free Animal" – Foreign Air

"I Knew You Were Trouble." – Taylor Swift

"Climbing Higher Mountains" – Aretha Franklin

"Lose Yourself" – Eminem

"New Dark Ages" – Bad Religion

"Stole the Show" – Kygo, Parson James