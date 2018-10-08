"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: October 8, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Fake You Out" – Twenty One Pilots

"Bring Me To Life" – Evanescence

"Black Balloon" – The Goo Goo Dolls

"Mystery Girl" – Housecall

"Midnight City" – M83

"Renegades" – X Ambassadors

"Cheap Thrills" – Sia

"Paradise" – George Ezra

"Shake It Off" – Taylor Swift

"Look What You Made Me Do" – Taylor Swift

"Drive" – Incubus

"Always Alright" – Alabama Shakes

"Don't Sweat The Technique" – Eric B. & Rakim

"Prank Calls" – Kelley Stoltz

"Speed Of Sound" – Coldplay

"Immigrant Song" – Led Zeppelin

"Whole Lotta Love" – Led Zeppelin

"Send Me On My Way" – Rusted Root