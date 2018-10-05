CBS News October 5, 2018, 9:33 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: October 4, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Recording artist Lady Gaga attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Christopher Polk

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Rock And Roll" – Led Zeppelin

"The Cure" – Lady Gaga

"The Tide" – Niall Horan

"Riptide" – Vance Joy

"I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) – The Proclaimers

"In The Meantime" – Spacehog

"Army Of Me" – Bjork

"Piece Of My Heart" – Janis Joplin

"Cruise" – Florida Georgia Line
"Imitation Of Life" – R.E.M.

"Texas Was You" – Jason Aldean

"The Light" – Common

"Tearin' Up My Heart" - *NSYNC

"In The Air Tonight" – Phil Collins

"We Won't Move" – Arlissa

"Stand Up for Something" – Andra Day, Common

"goosebumps" – Travis Scott

"Can't Stop" – Red Hot Chili Peppers

