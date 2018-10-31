CBS News October 31, 2018, 9:16 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: October 31, 2018

British musician and singer-songwriter Thom Yorke of the rock band Radiohead performs during a concert at the Bullrings of Nimes on July 10, 2012, in the French southern city of Nimes.

SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP/GettyImages

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Once In A Lifetime" – Talking Heads

"Kids" – MGMT

"Tricky" – Fitz and The Tantrums

"Walk On Water" – Thirty Seconds To Mars

"Uprising" – Muse

"Connection" – OneRepublic

"Thriller" – Michael Jackson

"Bad Case Of Loving You (Doctor, Doctor)" – Robert Palmer

"Tower Seven" – Thievery Corporation

"Highway Tune" – Greta Van Fleet

"First" – Cold War Kids

"Freedom Is Free" – Chicano Batman

"Legend" – The Score

"We Are The Champions" – Queen

"Jack & Diane" – John Mellencamp

"House Of Cards" – Radiohead

"Speed Of Sound" – Coldplay

"Bra" – Cymande

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

