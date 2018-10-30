"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: October 30, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Back Down" – Bob Moses

"Who Let The Dogs Out" – Baha Men

"Fix My Eyes" – for KING & COUNTRY

"no tears left to cry" – Ariana Grande

"Born To Be Yours" – Kygo, Imagine Dragons

"Soul Meets Body" – Death Cab for Cutie

"Save Me" – Shinedown

"New Light" – John Mayer

"Black Magic Woman" – Santana

"Corduroy" – Pearl Jam

"Can't Hold Us" – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Ray Dalton

"I Want Candy" – Kidz Bop Kids

"Hall of Fame" – The Script

"No Sleep Till Brooklyn" – Beastie Boys

"Special" – Garbage

"Fight For Your Right" – Beastie Boys

"Brass Monkey" – Beastie Boys

"Better Now" – Post Malone