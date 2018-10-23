"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: October 23, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Money" – Pink Floyd

"Food For Thought" – UB40

"Fake You Out" – Twenty One Pilots

"Gone" - *NSYNC

"I Will Buy You A New Life" – Everclear

"Animal" – Neon Trees

"Rebirth Of Slick (Cool Like Dat)" – Digable Planets

"Caravan" – Inspiral Carpets

"New Rules" – Dua Lipa

"Credit" – Meghan Trainor

"What About Us" – P!nk

"Missing You" – All Time Low

"Ring the Bells" – Johnnyswim, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

"Alright" – Kendrick Lamar

"Upside Down" – Jack Johnson

"God's Plan" – Drake

"Coming Home" – Diddy- Dirty Money, Skylar Grey

"Mississippi Queen" – Mountain

"Fantasy" – Mariah Carey