CBS News October 23, 2018, 9:26 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: October 23, 2018

Kendrick Lamar performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Money" – Pink Floyd

"Food For Thought" – UB40

"Fake You Out" – Twenty One Pilots

"Gone" - *NSYNC

"I Will Buy You A New Life" – Everclear

"Animal" – Neon Trees

"Rebirth Of Slick (Cool Like Dat)" – Digable Planets

"Caravan" – Inspiral Carpets

"New Rules" – Dua Lipa

"Credit" – Meghan Trainor

"What About Us" – P!nk

"Missing You" – All Time Low

"Ring the Bells" – Johnnyswim, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

"Alright" – Kendrick Lamar

"Alright" – Kendrick Lamar

"Upside Down" – Jack Johnson

"God's Plan" – Drake

"Coming Home" – Diddy- Dirty Money, Skylar Grey

"Mississippi Queen" – Mountain
"Fantasy" – Mariah Carey

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More CBS This Morning

Latest from CBS News