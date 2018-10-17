"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: October 17, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"To Build A Home" – The Cinematic Orchestra, Patrick Watson

"Meant to Be" – Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line

"Space Cowboy" – Steve Miller Band

"Close Call" – Rilo Kiley

"Iris" – Goo Goo Dolls

"Dance To This" – Troye Sivan, Ariana Grande

"Hold On" – Wilson Phillips

"Heartbreak Warfare" – John Mayer

"Waste A Moment" – Kings of Leon

"I'm Good" – The Mowgli's

"Calypso Spell" – Camo Columbo

"Our House" – Madness

"Roseanne" – TV Themes

"You're A Shining Star" – Earth, Wind & Fire

"Food Chain" – Eric Hutchinson

"Chemistry" – Arcade Fire

"Hungry For You" – The Police

"Homerun" – The Brahms