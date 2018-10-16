"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: October 16, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Who Pays The Price" – INXS

"Price Tag" – Jessie J, B.o.B.

"Ironic" – Alanis Morissette

"Hey, Princess" – Allstar Weekend

"Lost In Japan" – Shawn Mendes

"Waking Light" – Beck

"Pictures Of You" – The Cure

"Believe Me" – Badfinger

"Eastside" – benny blanco, Halsey, Khalid

"It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" – R.E.M.

"I'm Bound To Pack It Up" – The White Stripes

"Hook" – Blues Traveler

"Believe" – Amen Dunes

"Celebration" – Kool & The Gang

"Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" – Eurythmics

"A Change Would Do You Good" – Sheryl Crow

"When I Was A Painter" – The Breeders

"ARTPOP" – Lady Gaga

"Goodbye Angels" – Red Hot Chili Peppers