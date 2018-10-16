"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: October 15, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Meet Me Halfway" – The Black Eyed Peas

"Chances" – Five For Fighting

"Something New" – Axwell /\ Ingrosso

"Hate On Me" – Jill Scott

"Heartbreak Warfare" – John Mayer

"When You Gonna Learn?" – Jamiroquai

"Wolves" – Rag 'n' Bone, Stig Of The Dump

"Faith" – George Michael

"In Your Eyes" – Peter Gabriel

"White Skies" – The Perishers

"Ice Ice Baby" – Vanilla Ice

"We Can't Stop" – Miley Cyrus

"Better Be Good To Me" – Tina Turner

"Sit Next to Me" – Foster The People

"River Deep Mountain High" – Ike & Tina Turner

"What's Love Got to Do with It" – Tina Turner

"Swish Swish" – Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj

"Shut Up and Let Me Go" – The Ting Tings

"Carry On" – fun.