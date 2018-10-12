"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: October 11, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Sweet Disposition" – The Temper Trap

"Detective" – No Doubt

"Doctor Robert" – The Beatles

"This Year" – The Mountain Goats

"Get Lucky" – Daft Punk, Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers

"Memories" – Panic! At The Disco

"Dangerous" – Big Data, Joywave

"Green Light" – John Legend, Andre 3000

"Heroes (we could be)" – Alesso, Tove Lo

"Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" – Adele

"Holograms" – Digitalism

"Dark Horse" – Katy Perry, Juicy J

"Starting Over" – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Ben Bridwell

"Closer" – The Chainsmokers, Halsey

"Dreams" – The Cranberries

"Kaleidoscope" – A Great Big World

"Love Natural" – Crystal Fighters

"King Size Bed" – Los Colognes