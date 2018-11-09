"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: November 9, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Heavenly" –Pale Waves

"This Morning" – Picture This

"Helpless" – John Mayer

"Take Me Down" – Gary Clark Jr.

"So Fresh, So Clean" – OutKast

"Live In The Moment" – Portugal. The Man

"Clocks" – Coldplay

"Family Affair" – Sly & The Family Stone

"Real Friends" – Camila Cabello, Swae Lee

"Odd Look" – Kavinsky, The Weeknd

"Life is a Highway" – Rascal Flatts

"Heartbeats" – Jose Gonzalez

"Life (Is What You Make of It)" – Frighty, Colonel Mite

"Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (with The B. Swanson Quartet)" – Frank Sinatra, B. Swanson Quartet

"Somebody To Love" – Queen

"Favorite Girl" – Justin Bieber

"Pump It Up" – Elvis Costello & The Attractions

"Run the World (Girls)" - Beyonce