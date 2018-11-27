"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: November 26, 2018

CBS News November 27, 2018, 9:20 AM

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Stuck In The Middle With You" – Stealers Wheel

"Apple Pie" – Rafferty

"Mission" – Blithe

"Life On Mars?" – David Bowie

"Uprising" – Muse

"Legend" – The Score

"Money On My Mind" – Sam Smith

"Make It Happen" – The Record Company

"Shopping" – Barenaked Ladies

"Something Beautiful" – NEEDTOBREATHE

"Thrift Shop" – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Wanz

"Fight On, Fighter" – for KING & COUNTRY

"Brand New" – Ben Rector

"Move Along" – The All-American Rejects

"Valerie" – Mark Ronson, Amy Winehouse

"Across 110th Street" – Bobby Womack

"The Way You Used to Do" – Queens of the Stone Age

"Surprise" – Gnarls Barkley

