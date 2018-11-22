"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: November 22, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Heartbreak Warfare" – John Mayer

"Hey Brother" – Avicii

"Stop The World I Wanna Get Off" – Arctic Monkeys

"Tainted Love" – Soft Cell

"Cold Shoulder" – Adele

"All That Meat And No Potatoes" – Louis Armstrong

"Holiday" – Madonna

"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" – George Winston

"Save Tonight" – Eagle-Eye Cherry

"All We Are" – Matt Nathanson

"Come Together" – The Beatles

"Coming Home (Oregon)" – Mat Kearney

"Kind & Generous" – Natalie Merchant

"Come" – Jain

"Windy" – The Association

"Reflections" – MisterWives

"Thank You" – Dido

"Million Dollar Bills" – Lorde

"Happy" – Pharrell Williams