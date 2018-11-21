"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: November 21, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Send Me On My Way" – Rusted Root

"Malibu" – Miley Cyrus

"Drop It Like It's Hot" – Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams

"The Sweet Escape" – Gwen Stefani, Akon

"Heartbreaks + Setbacks" – Thundercats

"I'll Be There For You [Theme From FRIENDS] – The Rembrandts

"Home" – Phillip Phillips

"Boys Are Back In Town" – Thin Lizzy

"The Choice Is Yours" – Black Sheep

"Everybody's Changing" – Keane

"Me Too" – Meghan Trainor

"What Lovers Do" – Maroon 5, SZA

"Baby" – Justin Bieber

"L.E.S. Artistes" – Santigold

"Chelsea Dagger" – The Fratellis

"Eye of the Tiger" – Survivor

"Pray For Me" - The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar

"Thank You" – MKTO

"Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)" – Sly & The Family Stone

"Hello" - Adele