"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: November 16, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Where The Streets Have No Name" – U2

"Us" – Regina Spektor

"These Hard Times" – Matchbox Twenty

"No Scrubs" – TLC

"You've Got A Friend In Me – From "Toy Story" / Soundtrack" – Randy Newman

"Gates" – The Menzingers

"Glorious" – Macklemore, Skylar Grey

"Found Out About You" – Gin Blossoms

"Come" – Jain

"Downtown" –Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Melle Mel, Grandmaster Caz, Kool Moe Dee, Eric Nally

"Black Balloon" – The Goo Goo Dolls

"Night Sky" – CHVRCHES

"Winter Wonderland" – Michael Buble

"Riptide" – Vance Joy

"Cold Cold Man" – Saint Motel

"Can't Hold Us" – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

"Painting A Hole" – The Shins

"All The Stars" – Kendrick Lamar, SZA

"Velvet Snow" – Kings of Leon