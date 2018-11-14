CBS News November 14, 2018, 9:37 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: November 14, 2018

Beyoncé performs during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Tongue Tied" – Grouplove

"Man Like That" – Gin Wigmore

"This Feeling" – The Chainsmokers, Kelsea Ballerini

"Fix You" -  Coldplay

"Food Chain" – Eric Hutchinson

"No Cars Go" – Arcade Fire

"Get Me Bodied" – Beyonce

"Mrs. Robinson" – The Lemonheads

"Sit Next to Me" –Foster The People

"Light It Up" – Major Lazer, Nyla

"Shake" – The Head and the Heart

"Lady" – Lenny Kravitz

"Don't Owe You A Thang" – Gary Clark Jr.

"You're My Best Friend" – Queen

"Dancing Machine" – The Jackson 5

"Rolex" – Ayo & Teo

"Winter Wonderland" – Bing Crosby

"Snow Day" – Christophe Beck

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More CBS This Morning

Latest from CBS News