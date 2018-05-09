"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: May 9, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"In View" – The Tragically Hip

"Feed The Tree" – Belly

"Break Free" – Ariana Grande

"Shut Up And Let Me Go" – The Ting Tings

"Colors" – Beck

"All Day All Night" – Moon Taxi

"For Once In My Life" – Stevie Wonder

"Rock Your Body" – Justin Timberlake

"Rock Steady" – Aretha Franklin

"Baby Boy" – Beyoncé, Sean Paul

"Rock With You" – Michael Jackson

"If You Wanna Stay" – The Griswolds

"On Top Of The World" – Imagine Dragons

"Girl You Know It's True" – Milli Vanilli

"Animal Spirits" – Vulfpeck

"Jump Around" – House Of Pain

"Bleeding Love" – Leona Lewis

"Psycho Killer" – Talking Heads

"The Man" – The Killers

"Don't Bring Me Down" – Electric Light Orchestra