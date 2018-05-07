"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: May 7, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Silenced By The Night" – Keane

"Ray Of Light" – Madonna

"Hello? Goodbye!" – Lake Street Dive

"Give It Away" – Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Hold On, We're Going Home" – Drake, Majid Jordan

"Atlas" – COIN

"Trying Your Luck" – The Strokes

"Lust For Life" – Iggy Pop

"Our Generation (The Hope Of The World)" – John Legend

"Home" – Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeroes

"Don't Wanna Fight" – Alabama Shakes

"Sunburns" – Fences

"Cruel Summer" – Bananarama

"Homecoming" – Josh Ritter

"Up In The Sky" – Oasis

"You Look Good" – Lady Antebellum

"Did You Ever Look So Nice" – The Samples

"Fashionable People" – Joel Plaskett Emergency

"Come And Get Your Love" – Redbone