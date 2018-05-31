CBS News May 31, 2018, 9:21 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: May 31, 2018

Sam Smith is seen from backstage performing his song, "Writing's on the Wall," at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 27, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

"Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get" – The Dramatics

"Save Tonight" – Eagle-Eye Cherry

"Be OK" – Ingrid Michaelson

"All The Young Dudes" – Mott The Hoople

"Hotter Than Hell" – Dua Lipa

"Where Is The Love?" – The Black Eyed Peas

"Uprising" – Muse

"Feel Good Inc" – Gorillaz

"I Feel It All" – Feist

"Work This Body" – WALK THE MOON

"Money On My Mind" – Sam Smith

"Part Of Me" – Tedeschi Trucks Band

"Fancy" – Iggy Azalea, Charli XCX

"Seven Nation Army" – The White Stripes

"Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses" – U2

"Get Ready" – The Temptations

"Wild Horses" – Snow Patrol

"Give A Little Bit" – Supertramp

