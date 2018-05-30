"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: May 30, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Tainted Love" – Soft Cell

"Lights" – Ellie Goulding

"Red Eyes" – The War On Drugs

"It's My Life" – No Doubt

"City With No Children" – Arcade Fire

"Follow The Sun" – Evermore

"Fantastic Voyage" – Lakeside

"Valerie" – Steve Winwood

"Boom Clap" – Charli XCX

"Superwoman" – Alicia Keys

"Break Free" – Ariana Grande

"Love The One You're With" – Crosby, Stills & Nash

"Vacation" – The Go-Go's

"I'm Good" – The Mowgli's

"It's All Been Done" – Barenaked Ladies

"Good" – Better Than Ezra

"The Writing's On The Wall" – OK Go

"Hate That You Know Me" – Bleachers

"Growin' Up" – Bruce Springsteen